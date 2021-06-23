Liga MX: Hugo González mocks the nickname that Rayados de Monterrey fans gave him

The former goalkeeper of the Rayados from Monterrey and now the new goal of the Bravos de Juárez, Hugo González, spoke of the nickname he had in the Regiomontano team; ‘Guangas Hands’.

In an interview for Fox Sports, with Rubén Rodríguez, he spoke about his relationship with the fans and how the criticism and ridicule from the fans affected him.

“The truth always made me laugh, it never affected me. I was always a little further away from social networks, I did not get to see what they said about me and I think that was something I had, that did not give me down. It would have been complicated if I had been on the lookout. ” Hugo González said.

The Club América youth goalkeeper revealed that he left Monterrey due to a family issue, rather than a personal one.

“Yes, more familiar than personal, the truth is that I was calm, but if it was more familiar, the family stability was what forced me to leave Monterrey, but well.

Now, González will wear his shirt number four in the Liga Mx, after saving for América, Necaxa and Rayados.