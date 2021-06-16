Liga MX: Hugo González leaves Rayados de Monterrey and arrives at FC Juárez, confirms Ferretti

In the absence of an official statement from both teams, the goalkeeper of the Rayados de Monterrey, Hugo González, will leave the Monterrey gang to put on the coat of the Braves of FC Juárez in the next Liga MX season that starts with the Apertura 2021 in mid-July.

He was the coach of the Braves, Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti, who confirmed the arrival of the former goalkeeper of the Club América and the Rayos del Necaxa.

“We are already in the process of announcing certain elements. I think Hugo González, the goalkeeper, is already here. A person who comes with us, I tell you about it like this, more or less the idea, we seek to reinforce the offensive line, we have injured the scorer Darío (Lezcano) ”, Tuca Ferretti commented to Fox Sports.

In addition to this, this past Tuesday Hugo González could be seen passing through the Barrial facilities, a visit that would have been the personal farewell of the goalkeeper with his teammates in the Monterrey team.

Hugo would fight for the title with 38-year-old veteran Iván Vázquez Mellado, in addition to 25-year-old Felipe López.

It should be remembered that the Braves were left without their substitute goalkeeper, Enrique Palos, who left the team this summer.

