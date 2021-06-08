Liga MX: Hugo González could arrive at Atlético San Luis

The goalkeeper of the Rayados de Monterrey Hugo Gonzalez, goes through a difficult time in his career and his departure from the Regio club seems imminent, so several Liga MX teams would be following him and looking for him as reinforcement.

In addition to sounding for teams like Chivas, Querétaro or Juárez, Atlético San Luis is now joining it, a team that could be the player’s destiny.

The most recent rumors put Hugo González under the orders of Tuca Ferretti in Bravos, however, he is not the goalkeeper’s only option.

CLUB DE CUERVOS will continue to be a series and San Luis will continue to have Spanish owners, who already arrange details so that Hugo Gonzalez is their next goalkeeper.

It is priority.

Hugo’s second option is Juárez… pic.twitter.com/lJKL7Klg0X – ғᴇʟɪᴘᴇ мᴏʀᴀʟᴇѕ (@ELFranCoDeLFuT_) June 8, 2021

In San Luis they are looking for a hierarchy goalkeeper, as they do not have an indisputable starter and in the 2020-2021 season, the goal was shared by Axel Werner and Felipe Rodríguez.

