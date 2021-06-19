Liga MX: Hugo González attacks Rayados fans and reveals the reason for his departure

After leaving the Rayados de Monterrey for the second time due to strong signals from the Monterrey fans, the now former goalkeeper of La Pandilla, Hugo González, revealed the real reason why he decided to leave the Albiazul team in this transfer market.

González was severely attacked by the Rayados de Monterrey fans, who did not forgive him for his mistakes under the three clubs of La Pandilla, originating a tense relationship with the Club América youth squad.

In an interview for TUDN, the now keeper of the FC Juárez Bravos goal revealed that he agreed to leave Rayados because the fans began to mess with his family, crossing a very delicate line.

“When they cross that line and try to interfere with your family it is already different and that is when the decision is made to leave a place, not to cling to something that cannot be,” Hugo declared in the interview on Line 4.

Gonzáles received some messages that exceeded any limit of the requirement to a player, remembering that on one occasion they placed blankets with intimidating legends as well as dismembered arms, alluding to the goalkeeper.

“It starts to happen after the Final, I don’t know if it’s the triggering moment where everything falls on me, but I always tried to do my best, but they didn’t happen and things always became a bit complicated after that moment. ”, He said.

For Cerrera, González made it clear that for him, FC Juárez is a real challenge to continue being considered by the coach of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino, so he hopes to continue standing out, now with the support of Tuca Ferretti, whom he cataloged like a winning coach.

