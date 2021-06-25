Liga MX: Hugo Gomes would arrive at Gallos de Querétaro as reinforcement

The defender of Estoril Praia de Portugal Hugo Gomes, would be a new reinforcement of the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro for the 2021-22 season, after the signing of Nicolás Sánchez fell.

According to Mac Reséndiz, a journalist for ESPN, Gomes, who has experience in soccer in Spain and Portugal, is being surveyed by the Liga Mx club.

“The Brazilian central defender, Hugo Gomes, who played in Mallorca and Granada of Spanish football, could reach Querétaro. The board is analyzing it, they inform me.” Wrote the journalist.

Gomes, a 26-year-old central defender, currently plays for Estoril PRaia of the Portuguese League and has worn the shirts of Mallorca, Granada, Sao Paolo, Famalicão and Estoril Praia.

The player would arrive for free, since he ends his contract with the Portuguese club on June 30 and would be free to sign with whoever he pleases.