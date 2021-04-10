Liga MX: How much does it cost and how much does Gervinho earn, a possible reinforcement of the Pumas de la UNAM

The UNAM Pumas have turned on the Liga MX Stove Soccer this weekend, at the end of the tournament, the auriazul team has been related to the possible signing of the Ivory Coast striker, Gervinho, current Parma de Serie A in Italy, where he has had a regular season after a brief stint in the Chinese Super League.

Unofficially it is ensured that Cougars I could bid for him signing of Gervinho, who was international with the Ivory Coast National Team in 86 games, scoring 23 goals, playing 2 World Cups.

Also read: Liga MX: Carlos Salcido discovered his ‘miserable’ salary in Chivas thanks to Cruz Azul

The rumor has been released this weekend and despite the fact that Pumas is not going through a good financial moment, the signing of Gervinho is to some extent viable, since the 33-year-old veteran has a one-year contract with Parma, so that in the summer it would be the last window for the Italian club to receive some money for their departure.

How much is Gervinho worth or how much?

The Ivorian is valued at 2.5 million euros, about 3 million dollars, a figure that could be negotiable given the proximity of the expiration of his contract.

How much does Gervinho earn?

According to unofficial information, the Ivorian receives a salary of 2.92 million dollars in Parma, so Pumas would have to present a

Also read: Liga MX: Paco Villa confesses that he ‘hates’ Club América over Chivas

Economic offer that manages to convince the veteran, who is already living his last years as a professional, but has a poster to arrive at an exotic league with a high salary.

Juan Iturbe, the key to the signing of Gervinho with the Pumas de la UNAM

Although the signing seems complicated, the Argentine player, nationalized from Pumas, Juan Iturbe, could play a key role in a future connection with Gervinho, as the South American coincided for a couple of seasons with the Ivorian during his time at AS Rome.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: