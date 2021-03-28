Liga MX: How much does Abel Hernández cost, reinforcement that Club América and Cruz Azul are looking for

Two months after the end of Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX, stove football is already starting to raise its temperature in the Mexican Soccer, Well, for a couple of days there is a rumor of the interest that they would have Club América and Cruz Azul for becoming the signing of Uruguayan striker Abel Hernández, who plays for Inter de Porto Alegre in Brazil.

At 30 years old, Hernández has experience on the old continent playing for Palermo in Italy, Hull City in England, and CSKA Moscow in Russia.

Also read: Yulieth Torres shows off her enormous attributes in a micro string swimsuit

The Uruguayan Central squad does not have a good time with Inter de Porto Alegre, so he would not see with bad eyes a change of scene and reach the MX League, where he would have two clubs bidding for his signing, he confessed so his representative to the ESPN reporter, Mac Resendiz, assuring that one of them has already advanced the negotiation.

With everything! América and Cruz Azul would be competing for the signing of Inter Porto Alegre striker, Abel Hernández. ⚽ Would you like the board to get the reinforcement for the next tournament? # LosMásGrandes # SOMOSAMÉRICA pic.twitter.com/C8Lm4wEsFS – LosmasgrandesMX (@LosMasGrandesMX) March 26, 2021

How much is Abel Hernández worth or how much does it cost?

The Uruguayan player is valued at 2.4 million euros, about 2.8 million dollars, but the South American’s contract is about to expire, so it would not represent an economic expense in terms of his transfer and the team to which Arrive would only worry about paying his salary.

Hernández has been selected by Uruguay on 29 occasions, scoring 11 goals with the celestial, with whom he lifted a Copa América.

At the club level, Abel Hernández has 95 touchdowns and 23 assists in 298 official games.

Cruz Azul, América or León, where would Abel Hernández fit in?

Although the representative of Abel Hernández only confirmed offers from a couple of clubs, in Mexico the interest of América, León and Cruz Azul is mentioned, the latter being the ones who have ‘space available’ for the gunner, since La Maquina has only 8 players No Formed in Mexico, while León and América have 11, so they would have to free up space for next season in case they want to make a transfer.

It should be remembered that, in the case of Club América, in summer they would have one less place with the incorporation of Nicolás Castillo in the lead.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content