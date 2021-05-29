Liga MX: How many times has Cruz Azul been champion after winning the first leg?

Cruz Azul achieved a great step to take the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, however, it is not the first time they have won the first episode of the grand final, on other occasions the framework was the same and only in twice they were able to win the trophy.

The most recent and probably the one that still remains in the memory of the Blue Cross It took place in the Clausura 2013, the Machine beat América in the first leg at the Azteca Stadium, however, the story is already well known, Aquivaldo and Moises took the game to the extension and Miguel Layún took the final penalty.

The last celestial title achieved in Winter 97 was after a 1-0 in favor in the first leg against León, a score that they capitalized on at the Nou Camp thanks to a gold penalty from Carlos Hermosillo.

THE FINALS LOST BY THE BLUE CROSS AFTER WINNING THE IDA

1979/80 | first leg: Cruz Azul 1-0 Tigres | 2nd leg: Tigres 3-3 Cruz Azul (champion)

1980/81 | first leg: Cruz Azul 1-0 Pumas | 2nd leg: Pumas 4-1 Cruz azul (runner-up)

Winter 97 | first leg: Cruz Azul 1-0 León | 2nd leg: León 1-1 Cruz Azul (champion)

Closing 2013 | first leg: Cruz Azul 1-0 America | 2nd leg: America 2 (4-2) 1 Cruz Azul (runner-up)

Closing 2021 | first leg: Santos 0-1 Cruz Azul | return: Cruz Azul vs Santos

