Liga MX: How does he play and at what level would Florian Thauvin reach the UANL Tigres?

The Tigers They would already have tied the ‘bomb’ signing for the Apertura 2021, the French player from Marseille, Florian Thauvin, who would arrive for free after ending his contract with the Ligue 1 club.

Thauvin, according to some sources, would already be only one signature away from being a new player of the Felino team and thus ‘having his bombing signing’ as they did in 2015 with André-Pierre Gignac.

Just as Gignac arrived in 2015, the 28-year-old Thauvin would reach the Liga MX team at a great moment, since he has started 31 of the 34 games he has played with Marseille, being one of the immovable and in case it were little, the team’s top scorer.

Florian, despite the fact that he is not a nailed forward, has a goal and with 8 goals, he is the club’s scoring leader, as well as one of the top assists with the same number of goal passes, 8.

Thauvin can play as an attacking midfielder or as a right winger. He is a fast player, with skill, great hitting the ball, dribbling and likes to face the opponent, always reaching the band, which has made him score goals and give goal assists from that area.

At Tigres, Thauvin would not arrive at his best, because after having great seasons with Marseille, a game slump came after an injury that left him out for almost the entire 2019-20 season.

Thauvin can boast of being World Champion, as he was part of the 2018 Russian French National Team, although he only participated for one minute in the entire competition.