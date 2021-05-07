Liga MX: How do you pronounce ‘Florian Thauvin’? New reinforcement of Tigres

Tigres returned to break the pass market with the hiring of another Frenchman; Florian Thauvin, the third party in contention after André-Pierre Gignac and the failed Andy Delort. However, of the 3, the new feline player is the hardest to pronounce.

Gignac has commented that he is not upset because they mispronounce his name (It is pronounced ‘Lliñac) but to avoid future confusion, we leave you the correct pronunciation of the name of the 28-year-old Frenchman who arrives to excite all the Tigres fans.

Florian Thauvin is the name of the player and the correct pronunciation would be: Floguián Tován, emphasizing the syllable ‘Tov’ and dragging the second syllable.

Florian Thauvin arrives to revolutionize the MX League, as he is the first current World Champion to reach the MX League in Short tournaments.

