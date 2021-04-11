Liga MX: Hernán Cristante was disappointed with the performance of Toluca against Rayados

Coach Hernán Cristante of the Red Devils of Toluca in the MX League, was disappointed with the team’s performance in the loss to Striped 2 for 1, in their duel on matchday 14 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Today I am angry, I am ashamed, we did not play well, when we saw a line to penetrate we stopped insisting and I am not happy. Today is not a dedicated team, that hurts me, “said Hernán Cristante.

The Argentine coach spoke at a press conference at the end of the match, where he said he ended up angry and ashamed for the game they played against the Rayados team, not seeing a team delivered on the field.

Hernán Cristante stressed that they did not play a good game and in the moments that they should press they stopped insisting, which opened the doors for the team led by Javier Aguirre to take the three units from the Nemesio Díez stadium.

