Liga MX: Hernán Cristante praises the quality of his new reinforcement Braian Zamudio

Coach Hernán Cristante of Deportivo Toluca in Liga MX, praised the power and versatility with which Paraguayan Braian Samudio plays, reinforcement for the next 2021 Opening Tournament.

He is a player who works on both sides, has a good finish and is a great professional. I was talking with people from the Paraguayan team and the reports are impeccable, we have followed him for a while and for several games, he has an imbalance through power, good footing and ball handling, “he said at a press conference.

The Argentine technical director spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, where he highlighted the qualities of the winger who participates with the Paraguayan team in the 2021 Copa América in Brazil.

Samudio reaches the area well, he has dominance in the passing game, but the most important thing is that he can play for both bands and that gives us the possibility of giving a variation to the game that we can do as a team, he is a young man with important projection “, he added the strategist.

Braian Samudio became the second reinforcement of Hérnan Cristante in the Red Devils, the first was the Spanish striker Ian González who arrived from Rayos del Necaxa.

