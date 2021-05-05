Liga MX: Henry Martín ‘sweeps’ Gignac and Funes Mori in the 2020-2021 season

Club América striker Henry Martin, if the Liga MX will be played in a long tournament, it would have had an excellent season in terms of its scoring production, since together with Jonathan Rodríguez from Cruz Azul, they are the players who have scored the most goals in the football year, not counting the criminal.

Faced with this situation, the striker of America has surpassed the striker of the Tigres de la UANL and the Rayados de Monterrey, André-Pierre Gignac and Rogelio Funes Mori, who were less ‘fine’ facing the opposite goal.

Henry Martín and Jonathan Rodríguez finished the 2020-2021 season of Liga MX with 15 goals scored each, not counting penalties, with the highest number of attackers facing the frame in Mexican soccer without needing the maximum penalty.

Most goals in the season [Guard1anes 2020 + 2021] not counting penalties 15 – J. Rodríguez / H. Martín

13 – Alexis Canelo

12 – Dinenno / N. López

11 – Gignac / Lezcano / Funes Mori

10 – Sanvezzo / V. Dávila pic.twitter.com/EAAyi2JjsN – Statiskicks (@statiskicks) May 5, 2021

For their part, Gignac and Funes Mori, who are tied with Darío Lezcano from FC Juárez, finished the course with 11 goals, not counting penalties, being surpassed by Juan Dinenno de Pumas, Nico ‘Diente’ López de los Tigres, both with 12 and Alexis Canelo who was the scoring leader in the Clausura 2021 who has 13.

Further down are Camilo Sanvezzo from Mazatlán FC and Víctor Dávila de los Tuzos from Pachuca with 1 goals each in the 2020-2021 season, already well below Henry Martín and Jonathan Rodríguez.

