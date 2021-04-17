Liga MX: Héctor ‘Pity’ Altamirano upset by the performance of Gallos de Querétaro vs Club Necaxa

Los Gallos Blancos de Querétaro missed the opportunity to establish themselves in the repechage zone in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when equaling as a visitor against Rayos del Necaxa, on matchday 15.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Héctor ‘Pity’ Altamirano was upset with the team’s actions despite managing to score a point at home against the hydrocalid team.

“Today the team did not show what it had been showing. What is happening to us as a visitor is not normal.”

“Not always adding in that way is positive, but for us it will generate confidence for the closing of the tournament,” he said.

With this result, the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro rise to the tenth position in the general table with 18 units awaiting the rest of the games on matchday 15; while the Rayos del Necaxa sinks in last place with 11 points.

