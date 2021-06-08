Liga MX: Héctor Moreno’s first words to reinforce Rayados (VIDEO)

After his participation with the Mexican team on the Concacaf Nations League and after 14 years in European soccer, defender Héctor Moreno has become the first reinforcement of the Rayados de Monterrey towards the Opening tournament 2021.

Before the news, the 33-year-old Mexican defender has revealed his feelings for his arrival in the group of the Gang led by coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre for the start of the 2020-2021 season.

“They will have a new 100% professional player on and off the field. I will try to represent the colors of Monterrey with the utmost pride and responsibility,” he said.

In addition, defender Héctor Moreno sent a message to all the faithful fans of the Rayados de Monterrey through his social networks, hoping to soon demonstrate his commitment to the royal institution.

“I am very happy to be part of the Monterrey Gang. See you soon, #FamiliaRayada! #ArribaElMonterrey,” he wrote.

