Liga MX: Héctor Moreno would be one signing away from reaching Rayados

In recent weeks, the name of Hector Moreno has gained strength in Mexican soccer for a possible return, being Chivas Y Striped the most interested; However, everything indicates that it will reach the Monterrey box.

Moreno, who had a fleeting passage through Qatar, would be one signing away from closing an agreement with the Monterrey team, according to information from José Manuel Elgueta. The experienced goalkeeper would arrive to replace the departure of Nico Sanchez.

The central defender of the Mexican National Team would be signing a one-year contract with the option to extend it for another, due to age. The source points out that this could lead to the departure of Stefan Medina and César Montes, both with possibilities to play in Europe.

Rayados already has his first signing almost ready, they tell me it would be a negotiable year to another. 33-year-old Héctor Moreno

The agreement would be closed in the next few days and it would be the first registration for Rayados for the Apertura 2021. The journalist mentions that two more signings are missing, another Mexican and one winger from the left, which would come from Europe.

