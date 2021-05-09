Liga MX: Héctor Altamirano apologizes after humiliating loss to Santos

The strategist of the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, Héctor “Pity” Altamirano, was ashamed after the humiliating defeat in the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against the Santos Laguna Club from Guillermo Almada.

Altamirano, during the pre-match press conference, offered an apology to the fans for the mediocre match they offered, assuring that they have nothing to analyze.

“There is little to say, the only thing left for me is to offer an apology to the fans for how things ended. After the goals, the team fell down and did not reach us, the apologies do not amend anything, I feel ashamed ”.

“I am insulted by the defeat against Santos and I also apologize to the fans and the club, after the bad encounter we had and there is nothing to analyze”

Pity regretted that his club could not maintain the good rhythm of the game, as he assured that the start was very even but the first goal lowered the morale of the squad and they did not know how to recover.

“When we started the match we fought against them with different dangerous plays and then the goals against came and we believe that was what harmed the club.”

