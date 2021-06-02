Liga MX: Héctor Adomaitis surrenders to champion Cruz Azul

The echo of the Cruz Azul championship after 23 years of droughts continues, the former player of the Machine, Hector Adomaitis; He talked about how he lived the final where the celestial ones defeated the curse.

“(I lived it) with great expectation because also the rival, Santos, (I am) very identified with the institution and the two teams and even more so on the side of the Azul team I was with Reynoso because he was my partner in ’97 and the summary In general, he seems to me to be a fair champion, he was the one who did things the best throughout the tournament; the number of victories he had in the regular tournament, he reached the Liguilla very well and a very supportive team was seen on the playing field ” .

“There was a lot of initiative to control the game in the first half and that could be a bit unsettling for the Azul fan, but the team also closed the roads to the rival well, so much so that there were not so many clear goal situations and When a team is well stopped on the field there are only two ways to open it. One is through the wings and the other is the middle distance and this was the goal of Santos, a very well placed shot with no option for the goalkeeper. Time improved a lot and he got the tie and there the game and the game calmed down a little more. Santos left everything on the field, he went with the front in high and he hit that far. “

The former celestial player spoke of the importance of Juan Reynoso in the championship, assuring that it was necessary to bring someone from home who understood the colors of Cruz Azul.

“Juan understood very well the situation of the team and according to how they came from the emotional blow, he understood very well, he fitted in very well and gave result to the need. I always say that many times there are moments in the clubs that have to take a decision to bring someone from the house and in this case Juan was a champion, so he had all those seasonings and he knew very well the feeling of the fan. He was always a person very located in the statements until the end, so much so that he does not forget that at some point, someone gave him his hand, in this case the recognition of professor (Enrique) Meza “.

