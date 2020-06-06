Rodrigo Fernández, sports director of the Club León, announced that safety standards are being worked on in conjunction with health teams and authorities.

Rodrigo Fernández, sports director of the team Lion, noted that next week the Liga MX will introduce you to the health protocols that will be established to avoid contagions by Covid-19.

“The protocols the league is preparing them and they do it in together with the teams, with the responsible for the health area and doctors ”, he said in a video conference.

He indicated that “it will be necessary to mark and see how it will work. We must wait for the start and everything, because it will be in all stadiums, conference rooms, We still don’t have the document in our hands. ”

He explained that tests to detect any case of Covid-19 it was applied this Friday to the members of the emerald campus and it would be Sunday when they have the results.

“All the exams were carried out today (Friday) and we are waiting for results, the doctor will have them more or less on Sunday, (but) we hope that everything turns out well, ”he said.

He said that if everything goes well “On Monday at club house we started preseason differently and with small groups, occupying two courts and maximum five per court and all the security measures ”.

“The preseason on schedules will be almost three groups, because they will be taken early from the club house, at 8 in the morning, at 10 and 12 in the day. This will be complicated and then also in the matches will be complicated, because we should all see the issue of a pandemic, ”he said.

