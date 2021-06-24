Liga MX: Gymnastics shows interest in William Mendieta from Bravos de Juárez

The footballer William Mendieta of the Bravos de Juárez within the MX League, would have a proposal of the set of Gymnastics and Fencing of the Argentine Super League, to strengthen his team in the next season.

According to information from the sports journalist Nicolás Bozza from Argentina, the board of the Gimnasia y Esgrima has already had talks with the Paraguayan soccer player who is in preseason with Ricardo Ferretti.

The same striker of the Bravos de Juárez would be interested in emigrating to Argentine football, after having very little activity in the last season with the Mexican team where he is in preseason.

William Mendieta still has a current contract with the Fronterizo team for two more seasons, but the only drawback of the Gimnasia board would be the salary he receives in Mexican soccer.

