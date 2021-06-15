Liga MX: Gustavo Cabral renews contract with Club Pachuca for two more years

The directive of the Tuzos del Pachuca inside of MX League, renewed the contract of his footballer Gustavo Cabral for the next two years, in search of continuing to fight for the title of the next Opening Tournament 2021.

According to information from the sports journalist César Luis Merlo of TyC Sports, the board would have already extended the contract for the central defender, so in the next few days they can make it official.

Gustavo Cabral has been one of the most important players for coach Paulo Pezzolano, reaching the semifinals of the previous season where they lost to Cruz Azul.

Gustavo Cabral renewed contract with Tuzos. It only remains for Pachuca to make the defender’s continuity official for two seasons. Their bond expired on 6/30. ⚪ – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 14, 2021

The central defender came to the Pachuca team in 2019 having a great performance, after a stint in Spanish football where he wore the Levanta and Celta de Vigo shirt.

Gustavo Cabral stays with @Tuzos. He renewed his contract with #Pachuca for two seasons, reports @CLMerlo The first semester, it took him a lot to show his quality, but he consolidated and he has managed to make a great duo with Murillo. Just 2 years ago he said goodbye to Celta de Vigo. pic.twitter.com/hazOTg1ycM – Alberto Pérez Landa (@betoperezlanda) June 14, 2021

