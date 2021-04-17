Liga MX: Guillermo Vázquez attacks his players after the match against Querétaro

Guillermo Vázquez, coach of the Rayos del Necaxa, ended up furious against his players after drawing without goals against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro in the match of day 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the Victoria Stadium field.

In a press conference, ‘Memo’ Vázquez assured that this game against Querétaro has been the worst that his team has played since he returned to the bench, since he considered that they lacked arrival and a lot of depth.

Read also: Chivas: Filtered list of transferable Guadalajara; there will be clean in the flock

“It was the weakest game we’ve played since I’ve been here, we lacked depth of possession arrived, we had the penalty and a play at the end so we left uneasy because we could win without playing well. You have to raise the spirits of the team. ”, He expressed.

The worst game since Guillermo Vázquez arrived. “It was the lowest in terms of quality, we lacked mobility, dynamics and creativity to be able to attack and the truth is that we have a feeling of having been able to get the result. It makes me uneasy. “Pic.twitter.com/Q4wdjSlOuI – PressPort (@PressPortmx) April 17, 2021

“The team has shown a desire to do things well, deliver on the field and create opportunities. I have to work on the spirit for the closing of the tournament, lift them because we are still in competition and continue insisting that each one give their maximum” he added.

With this tie, Necaxa remains in last place in the general table with only 11 points after adding two wins, five draws and eight losses. For the next day the Rayos will be measured against the Xolos de Tijuana at the Caliente Stadium.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content