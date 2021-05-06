Liga MX: Guillermo Ochoa ‘already suffered’ with the duo that Tigres prepares with Thauvin and Gignac

Florian Thauvin is close to reaching the UANL Tigers as its brand new reinforcement for the Opening 2021 of Liga MX, reuniting with who was one of the most productive couples in the Olympique de Marseille in recent years, André Pierre Gignac, same that already put the goalkeeper to suffer Club America, Guillermo Ochoa, when the Mexican faced them defending Ajaccio.

Guillermo Ochoa faced Olympique de Marseille de Gignac and Thauvin on 2 occasions, although only in one of them were they together on the pitch, a match that ended in a 1-3 defeat for Paco Memo’s former team.

On that occasion, Thauvin assisted Dimitri Payet for the 0-1; André Poerre Gignac scored the 1-2; and the same Florian Thauvin scored the 1-3 to sentence the score.

During his time in France, Ochoa faced Olympique de Marseille three more times with Gignac on the field, adding a draw and two setbacks, but without receiving a goal from Bomboro.

STATS OF THAUVIN AND GIGNAC PLAYING TOGETHER IN MARSEILLE: 4,453 MINUTES TOGETHER 73 goals produced 28 G + A Thauvin 45 G + A Gignac 5 times connected to score Average of 1.5 goals per game with both on the field. They participated in 53% of the goals.

