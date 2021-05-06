Liga MX: Guillermo Cantú would have resigned as president of FC Juárez

According to information revealed by ESPN, Guillermo Cantu, would have resigned the presidency of FC Juárez, after the poor results obtained by the border team in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

As detailed in the information, a manager of the team would have slipped that Guillermo Cantú will leave the presidency of the Bravos de Juárez, since he has submitted his resignation and although it is not known if it is revocable, the truth is that it is already on the table and a decision will be made very soon.

In the board of directors, this decision would have come as a surprise to them, since Cantú was always very happy about the sports project that was being built at FC Juárez.

However, the bad results obtained at the sporting level and that the administrative management has not been carried out as Cantú himself would have expected at the beginning, as he would have made the decision to step aside from the club to take on new horizons.

It should be remembered that the Braves finished in 16th place in the general standings of 18 teams, after only reaping 15 points, so they did not even advance to the Liga MX playoffs.

