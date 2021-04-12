Liga MX: Guillermo Almada’s words after the defeat of Santos Laguna vs Querétaro

The Uruguayan Guillermo Almada, coach of the Santos Laguna of Mexican soccer, regretted this Sunday the lack of forcefulness of his team in the 1-0 defeat against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro in the Clausura 2021.

“We lacked forcefulness in the last 20 meters, when we had the opportunity we did not specify it. If we had scored, Querétaro would have had to go out and with that we would gain spaces,” he explained at a press conference after the match on the fourteenth day of the Clausura .

Read also: Cruz Azul: The message of ‘Shaggy’ Martínez to the fans after beating Chivas

Almada assured that Santos did not deserve to lose to Querétaro because in the second half his team gave a good game that should have reached him to tie.

“I did not like the first half, I liked the second more, but precision was lacking. I highlight the courage of always going ahead of my team and I think that despite the youth of the players we can still give more, we are far from our best version football, “he explained.

Despite losing to the Gallos, Santos Laguna maintained the fourth position in the standings that would ensure a direct ticket to the quarterfinals.

Almada denied that the casualties due to injury of important players in his scheme such as the Chilean Diego Valdés and the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriarán have been the reasons for the defeat this Sunday and reiterated that what was lacking was marksmanship.

Also read: Rayados: Javier Aguirre ‘surrenders’ to the superiority of Cruz Azul and Club América

“I do not want to hide behind the fouls of injured players because those who played tried to do well, but perhaps we did not have a team game, although we went to look permanently we did not have clarity with the ball,” he added.

Almada said that he decided to make his debut in the Clausura for Ecuadorian Ayrton Preciado, who was out for almost a year due to injuries, because the forward is on the rise.

“He is coming on the rise in his performance. In the sub’20 he did well. He had a fight with (Colombian Andrés) Ibargüen and we decided on Ayrton, we were satisfied with his performance, we know that he lacks football, but yes We do not put him to play, he will not be able to resume his level, “he concluded.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content