Liga MX: Guillermo Almada sentences Cruz Azul and his curse in the finals

The strategist of Club Santos, Guillermo Almada, It is clear that the curse of Cruz Azul can take its toll on the Machine in the final of Clausura 2021, the pressure that the celestial players have will be key both in the first leg and in the return, so the Laguneros will seek to take advantage.

“Obviously, as he has many years (without titles), many events can weigh on the players’ heads, maybe not, but we will not know, the most important thing is that we assume responsibility, no matter how much in some way At the moment we have to be smart and play with that desperation that the rival may have, “Almada said in an interview with ESPN.

The average age of the Warriors, contrary to what could be expected, will be something that for those led by Almada it will not weigh, this was assured by DT himself, who hopes that delivery and performance will be what influence the final.

“As much as we have a young team and sometimes for them it is not so important, if we had an older team we would use that as something in our favor, but the most important thing for me, and it will give you the chance to win the Final, is to play better. that the rival, will give you a range of possibilities, will give you the possibility of taking the matches.

“What occupies me and worries me the most is that we are having a good afternoon, that we enjoy the game, that we let go when we play, that we do what we always do, that we be aggressive at certain times,” he said.

