Liga MX: Guillermo Almada recognizes the high level of Santos and warns Rayados

The Uruguayan Guillermo Almada, Santos Laguna coach, celebrated the performance of the Chilean Diego Valdes in his team’s 5-0 win against him Queretaro in the repechage of the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX.

“The game left us good feelings for his performance, we found Diego Valdés who when he was injured he was at a great level, better than we were, and when he is illuminated as today he plays well and makes several of his teammates play,” he explained at a press conference after the victory over Querétaro.

The 27-year-old Chilean midfielder suffered a fracture in his right foot at the end of January, a situation that forced him to be out of the field until April 26, when he returned on the penultimate day of the Clausura in the defeat of his team by 1 -0 against Pachuca.

Against Pachuca, Valdés entered the exchange and played 31 minutes and on the following day, in the goalless draw against Puebla, he played another 30 minutes until this Saturday he started to start to score a goal in Santos’ win against Querétaro that classified Almada’s team to the quarterfinals.

The 51-year-old strategist also highlighted the performances of the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriarán and the Ecuadorian Ayrton Preciado, who scored against Querétaro, but who lost much of the regular phase of the Clausura due to injuries.

“Today we had the forcefulness that we had not had in previous games. We gave Ayrton continuity to recover his level, Diego also, Gorriarán, players who are not at 100 percent and these results help them a lot,” added the strategist.

Alamada assured that against Querétaro, Santos played one of their best games of the year and that gives the group confidence to face Monterrey in the Clausura quarterfinals.

“Monterrey has great figures, a great coach (Javier Aguirre), but we believe in what we do. Facing Monterrey will be a beautiful challenge, we are in a growth stage because we have recovered players, so we can see where we are. unemployed, “he concluded.

