Liga MX: Guillermo Almada bursts into arbitration and claims they have harmed Santos Laguna

Guillermo Almada, coach of Santos Laguna, assured that the arbitration of the MX League has greatly affected his team in the current season of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League.

In an interview with TUDN, Almada regretted that many of his young players have to pay for these failures and Santos has been affected by this in the processing of matches.

In addition, he added that he is one of those who are on the side that the referees do not go much to review the plays at VAR so that the game has much more continuity.

“I don’t want to talk a lot about refereeing, that they have punished us a lot, they are human beings and then the fine from the league arrives, which is hard for me to understand. You cannot give an opinion as long as it is respectable, without disrespecting anyone, but you cannot express yourself and communicate with these things ”, he declared.

“The referees make my players pay floor fees, it’s something I don’t understand much, there are players with more experience and everything is marked for them, or they try to deceive the referee.”

