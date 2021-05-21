Liga MX: Guillermo Almada assured that Santiago Muñoz will play in Europe

Guillermo Almada, coach of Santos Laguna, praised the quality of the young forward Santiago Muñoz, ensuring that he is a forward with great conditions and that he sees him in the future playing in European football, although he believes that he has to focus on the present, which is the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

During an interview for TUDN, Almada pointed out that all the noise that is being generated around Santiago Muñoz has affected him at certain times and he has already spoken with his family so that the young attacker can be calm, focused and concentrated in Santos Laguna, already that it will be the best for him.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera would have ‘reinforcement’ from Rayados

“I have no doubt that Santiago is going to play in Europe, but as I tell him and his family, he has to be more prepared, because the idea is that he go and not come back, but go and stay for 10 years and that It is in a process that is protected here, we can wait for it, we have to continue training it, and in Europe you have to go to perform and if you do not perform, bye ”, he declared.

“Santiago has matured a lot, because they have made him dizzy, many people call him, many clubs, because they have great conditions and that has affected him because they are not solved, they even pressure, not from the club, because the club tries to help him, but yes , the family, I have also spoken with them, their mother, their father, so that it is the best for them. ”, he added.

Santiago Muñoz in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League with Santos Laguna has scored three goals and has given three goals in 13 games played, accounting for 68% of the total minutes, according to Transfemarkt data.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content