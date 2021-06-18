Liga MX: Guillermo Allison would return to Cruz Azul for the 2021 Apertura

The Cruz Azul Machine is defining the future of several players who could go out for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League, and among so many possible casualties, now they could have a new addition.

According to information from the journalist Carlos Córdva, the goalkeeper William Allison returned to the Machine after his loan at Cancún FC, from the Expansion League MX and will report with the rest of the staff at the facilities of the Noria.

“Guillermo Allison will also perform at La Noria on June 22, following his loan at @cancun_fc. They have not yet defined their situation. “

The same austerity of La Cooperativa and the business model could make Cruz Azul Hidalgo disappear, after not joining @LigaMXExpansion – ó (@cordova_sports) June 18, 2021

Although his return for the preseason is a fact, the fate of the 30-year-old goalkeeper has not yet been defined, since the Machine currently has three goalkeepers after the imminent renewal of Jesús Corona, who is ahead of Sebastián Jurado and Andrés Gudiño in the frame.

Guillermo Allison played two seasons with Cancún FC in the Expansion League, accumulating a total of 17 games in the frame.

