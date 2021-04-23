Liga MX: Guido Pizarro highlights the importance of the Classic Regio for Tigres

The UANL Tigres will receive the visit of the Rayados del Monterrey this Date 16 of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, in a new edition Classic Regio, which is of utmost importance for the aspirations of felines.

At a press conference, Guido Pizarro, a Tigres midfielder, commented that they know the importance of the Clásico against the Rayados not only for the team, but also for the fans, since they are playing the “honor” of the city.

“We are aware of the game because this squad sets its objectives before starting and one is the weekend game because of pride, because of the fans, because this squad has obtained the sense of belonging that the game also feels in this way”

“We are going this weekend knowing that it is the Classical, becoming aware of what the squad is at stake, the fans, it is the game that you want to win and then think about the objective that is to qualify for the Liguilla and aim for the championship “ Full note ⤵️ # EstoEsTigres – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) April 22, 2021

In addition to this, the duel against Monterrey is vital for the Tigres’ aspirations if they want to ensure their place for the playoffs, as they arrive as 10th place with 19 units, just one point behind last place for playoffs.

“After the tightness of the table, we all agree that everyone depends on everyone and that it will be defined on the last date, with those two things in mind we will go the weekend with the greatest attitude and hopefully we do things well and achieve all three points”

