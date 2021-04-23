Liga MX: Guido Pizarro avoids talking about the renewal of Ricardo Ferretti with the Tigres

The Argentinian Guido Pizarro of the UANL Tigers in the MX League, avoided talking about the issue of the renewal of his coach Ricardo Ferretti, after the news that have emerged in the last hours that ensure the departure of the Brazilian at the end of the tournament.

Also read: Tigres UANL would fire Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti before the Classic Regio

All that is being talked about are issues that exceed the campus. This entire team has gone beyond a coach-player relationship, it has become a human relationship and I think it has all our love and respect, it has made us grow as an athlete and as people, “said Guido Pizarro.

The midfielder spoke at a press conference, where he stressed that everything that is being said about the renewal of Ricardo Ferretti, are issues that exceed the squad, so he prefers not to talk about it.

Also read: Analy Bazán shows off her attributes lying between the sheets

| @ guido19pizarro spoke about “Tuca” Ferretti. “This whole team has gone beyond a coach-player relationship, it has become a human relationship and I think it has all our love and respect, it has made us grow as an athlete and as people.” pic.twitter.com/ohbtFJmRAP – PressPort (@PressPortmx) April 22, 2021

Pizarro also took time to talk about the relationship that the players have with the coach, ensuring that over the years a human relationship has developed, which goes beyond the labor union of coach-player.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content