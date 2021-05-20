Liga MX: Guarded reveals three Mexican players who could play in Europe

Although it took time to adapt when he arrived in Spain, Diego Lainez has become a key player for the Real Betis by Manuel Pellegrini, surprising the local media for his skill and impudence with the ball, which has caused the Sevillian team to turn to Liga MX.

In the later months there has been talk about the possibility of seeing more Mexican players in the old continent this summer. Some mention that the Tokyo Olympics could be a showcase to show their quality

On the other hand, another sect believes that it is time for players like Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda to emigrate to high-level football. At a press conference, Andrés Guardado, who arrived in Europe in 2007, revealed the three footballers who could be playing in the old continent.

“Córdova, from America, has a lot of talent and can be a good player to come to Europe to try. Orbelín who is already a little mature and is at the perfect time and today I really liked Luis Romo de Cruz Azul, I think he’s had a spectacular couple of seasons. “