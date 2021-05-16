Liga MX: Grupo Pachuca would have reached an agreement with Atlético San Luis for Nicolás Ibáñez

The transfer market continues to move even though the tournament has not reached its end. A few hours ago, César Luis Merlo, confirmed that Pachuca Group he would have bought Ormeño’s card to play with the Lion; however, it would not be the only surprise.

The journalist pointed out that a word of mouth agreement was also reached Nicolas Ibáñez to play next season with the ‘Tuzos’ team, only, the agreement with him would be lacking Atlético de Madrid, owner of your letter.

The source points out that some details are missing to close the deal, so it would take a few days to make their arrival official. It must be remembered that the attacker was wanted by several clubs in the Liga MX.

Despite the fact that Atlético San Luis did not have a great tournament, Nicolás Ibáñez managed to remain one of the scorers of the Clausura 2021, fighting until the last days for the scoring title with 10 scores.