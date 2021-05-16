Liga MX: Grupo Pachuca would have closed the signing of Santiago Ormeño for the Apertura 2021

Santiago Ormeño, striker from La Franja del Puebla, would already be tied by Grupo Pachuca as reinforcement for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League, although at the moment it is not known if his club will be Pachuca or Club León.

According to information from César Luis Merlo, he is tied to the Pachuca Group and what remains to be known is whether Ormeño will go to play with Pachuca or León, a situation that is not yet known.

As detailed in the information, Grupo Pachuca would already have everything agreed with the Puebla board of directors for Santiago Ormeño to reinforce said group, although it remains to be seen if he dresses as Tuzo or as Fiera.

For now, both directives are waiting for the tournament to conclude to make everything official but for now everything is agreed and closed and it remains to be seen that it becomes official.

Santiago Ormeño has had a great tournament with Puebla that qualified for the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX where he has scored nine goals in 19 games.

