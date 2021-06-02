Liga MX: Granada team seeks to steal possible reinforcement from Club León

The directive of the grenade on the Spanish League, I would be looking to beat the Club León de la MX League the signing of the Chilean footballer Tomás Alarcón, who currently plays for O’Higgins in his country.

According to sources from different Chilean media, the directive of the Spanish team has already surveyed the containment midfielder, showing their interest in his services.

Just yesterday the news circulated of the interest of the Club León in Mexican soccer for this footballer, who has a great projection and is currently part of the Chilean team that will play the qualifiers and the Copa América.

Granada is interested in Tomás Alarcón (22 | ) for the 21/22 season. O’Higgins’ midfielder and part of the Chilean team, is also wanted by the León de México. One of the most projected players in Chilean football. pic.twitter.com/jCXRpqFN3g – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) June 2, 2021

According to sports journalist César Luis Merlo, the Esmeraldas board of directors has already had negotiations with the Chilean club, which seeks to sell Tomás Alarcón’s letter for a figure of 2.5 million euros.

