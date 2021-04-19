Liga MX: Government of Puebla approves the opening of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium for matchday 16

The state government of Puebla in command of Miguel Barbosa as high president, the opening of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium for this day 16, when the Strip receives the Pumas of the UNAM in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Fortunately there are no signs of a third wave of spread and the number of infected is down, therefore he instructed @PC_Estatal to establish the protocols for an opening of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium starting next week’s game, “was the message from the governor in his social networks.

The same state governor confirmed the opening of the property in a press conference, this as a result of the epidemiological traffic light that exists in Puebla and in the absence of a third wave of infections as expected in previous months.

Miguel Barbosa made it clear that the civil protection of the state of Puebla will be instructed to carry out all the protocols in order, so the return of the fans to the duel of the surprising Strip of Nicolás Larcamón against the Pumas is a fact.

