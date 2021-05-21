Liga MX: Government of Pachuca will impose millionaire fine on Tuzos

The match between Tuzos del Pachuca and La Maquina de Cruz Azul ended with a positive result for the local team, as they did not receive a goal and go to Azteca with the slogan of winning or drawing with goals to achieve the pass to the final of the Guardians 2021 .

What was not so positive is the situation that occurred with the capacity of the Hidalgo Stadium, since it exceeded the allowed capacity and in addition to the fine of 44,000 pesos for putting more people than allowed, the Government of Jalisco will impose another fine.

The government fine will not be so “friendly”, as they have announced that they will put a fine of 460,000 pesos for not complying with health regulations.

The municipal government of Pachuca sanctioned the team for more than half a million pesos for having exceeded the limit of the allowed capacity and not complying with sanitary measures. pic.twitter.com/BzQXWvFHuT – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 21, 2021

Thus, Pachuca will have to pay more than half a million in fines and they run the risk of their stadium being vetoed for a hypothetical final.

