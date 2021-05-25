Liga MX: Gonzalo Jara would not be taken into account by Xolos for the next campaign

The Chilean footballer Gonzalo jara, It would not be taken into account by the technical staff of the Xolos de Tijuana headed by Siboldi, so the club’s board would have already informed him of the decision for the next Opening Tournament 2021.

According to information from the sports journalist Cesar Luis Merlo of the TyC Sports chain, the board of the border team would have already announced the decision to the South American central defender who seeks to remain at the club.

Gonzalo Jara currently continues to have a contract in the Xolos de Tijuana team, leaving him 6 more months so the Chilean wants to continue in the team, seeking to reverse the situation he is currently experiencing.

Xolos let defender Gonzalo Jara know that he will not be taken into account. The footballer replied that his intention is to stay these six months that remain on his contract and try to reverse the situation. ⚫ – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 25, 2021

The defender arrived at the Xolos de Tijuana box of coach Pablo Guede in the last 2021 Guardians Tournament, from Mazatlán FC where he played for a campaign under the command of Juan Francisco Palencia.

