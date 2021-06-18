Liga MX: Goalkeeper Cristian Campestrini would be Cancun FC’s new reinforcement

The goalkeeper Cristian Campestrini, would be very close to being the new reinforcement of the Cancun FC of the Argentine coach Federico Villar in the Expansion League MX, facing the next Opening Tournament 2021.

According to information from different media in Mexico, the management of the Quintana Roo team would be close to signing the experienced 41-year-old Argentine goalkeeper.

Cristian Campestrini would arrive from the Toros del Celaya of the MX Expansion League, where he stood out in the last two seasons as one of the most important goalkeepers.

Cristian Campestrini has extensive experience in Mexican soccer, where he has worn the Club Puebla shirt in Liga MX, as well as Dorados de Sinaloa in the ascent and several South American soccer teams.

