Liga MX: Goal Diego Valdés in the return final between Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna (Video)

After taking control of the game, Santos Laguna had his reward until the 36th minute, with a goal from outside the area by Valdés, who took away rivals with force and shot with power to open and equalize the score.

To what many thought, Reynoso came out proactive in the second leg; however, Santos has neutralized them. The Peruvian strategist continued with the inertia of going out with an offensive proposal at the Azteca Stadium, which excited the fans.

However, Santos LagunaTrue to his style, he has been attacking on the wings, taking advantage of the speed, especially of Otero and Preciado, who constantly arrive to find Eduardo Aguirre.

Despite the advantage, there is a scene of nervousness on the part of the two fans, on the one hand, one that has waited 23 years to see its team champion, while Santos Laguna has not lifted the league title for three years.