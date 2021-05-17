Liga MX: Goal by Romario Ibarra at Club América vs Club Pachuca (Video)

At five minutes, Aguirre filtered a great ball for Roamrio Ibarra that took off Luis Fuentes and Sebastiáb Cáceres with explosiveness to go hand in hand against ochoa and crossed the ball

Despite the goal, immediately, those led by Solari warned in the goal of Ustari; however, the auctions were diverted. With this annotation, the blue cream box you need three to advance to semifinals.

It was thought that Pazzolano would opt for a defensive proposal to protect the result, something that he would have modified in the course of the match.

In case the Coapa team manages to turn around, its rival will be Puebla; However, otherwise, Pachuca will have to measure up to ‘La Maquina’ by finishing eighth in the general table.