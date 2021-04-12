Liga MX: Goal by Gonzalo Montes in Gallos de Querétaro vs Santos Laguna (Video)

At minute five, an off-hook of Antonio valencia down the right wing, who sent a cross for Sepúlveda to intelligently lower the ball with his head for his teammate Gonzalo Montes, who did not forgive and beat Acevedo

Santos Laguna’s team had tried to pressure from the first minute before the goal; without a doubt, a gold and dressing room that ends up changing the plans of the meeting that Almada had raised.

On the other hand, Altamirano he knows that the key is on his right wing with Valencia and Ramírez, two fast players who have been alternating in the first minutes and showing that it is the most fragile route for Santos Laguna.

GOAL OF WHITE ROOSTERS! WE’RE ALREADY 1-0! #GallosxFOX Just 5 minutes into the match, and Querétaro is surprising all behind Santos Laguna 1-0 thanks to both Gonzalo Montes! Relive this great header pic.twitter.com/7Y3i11SoGf – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 12, 2021

Both teams know that it is a vital match for their aspirations to qualify for Liguilla. The team from the region does not want to lose ground, while those led by Altamirano know that a victory would return them to playoff positions.