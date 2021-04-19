Liga MX: Goal by Eduardo Aguirre in Santos Laguna vs Toluca (Video)

Not even five minutes have passed, when the Mexican attacker, Eduardo Aguirre opened the scoring at minute 3. In a corner shot taken short, Santiago Muñoz found the center passed to put the ball to Aguirre, who only pushed the ball.

Santos Laguna took advantage of the lack of concentration with which Toluca entered the match.As it has been throughout the season, Almada’s team will try to take advantage of the speed of its players on the wing to get the ball to its two attackers.

For its part, Toluca will seek to have possession of the ball to generate danger. Both teams know that they are obliged to win all three units, if they do not want to compromise their playoffs in the last days.

In the event that Santos gets the victory, he will remain in fifth position, but with a margin that would almost ensure his ticket to the playoffs, while Toluca will have to play his pass in his last two games.