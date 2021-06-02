Liga MX gives its position on the alleged sale of Necaxa shares

After the arrival of new shareholders to Rayos del Necaxa, among which Mezut Ozil and Eva Longoria stand out, this new administration intended to auction 1% of the team through cryptocurrencies, although the MX League decided to stop them.

Through an official statement, Liga MX informed, in conjunction with the Mexican Football Federation, that any type of sale or purchase related to Mexican clubs will have to be done under the methods authorized in the regulations.

Liga MX also pointed out that, despite the fact that some transaction of the Rayos del Necaxa took place, it will still have to be authorized by the Executive Committee and / or the General Assembly of the Mexican Soccer Federation. In addition to that it will have to be attached to the regulations to be considered valid.

“The shareholding of a LIGA MX Club is not subject to any type of exchange, or purchase by any means or form of payment other than those recognized in our regulations.”

“Therefore, the direct or indirect equity participation of a LIGA MX Club is not subject to any type of exchange, or purchase by any means or form of payment (including NFT’s for its acronym in English Non-Fungible Token), different from those previously recognized in our regulations.

Any change or direct or indirect addition of shareholders (regardless of the legal form in question) will be considered as a replacement for the membership certificate and therefore will be subject to compliance with the requirements described above. “

