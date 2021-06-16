Liga MX: Giovani Dos Santos with uncertain future, Club Toluca and Cruz Azul deny negotiations

The midfielder Giovani Dos Santos has become a free player after the official announcement by the Águilas del América that he will no longer continue with the team for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

After coming to light that there would be talks to stay in Mexican soccer in a capital team, both the Red Devils of Toluca and the Cruz Azul Machine they would not be interested in signing him.

According to the information disseminated in ESPN by sources close to both directives, both Mexicans and Celestes denied having any rapprochement with the 32-year-old Mexican offensive as a possible reinforcement.

It should be noted that the midfielder Giovani Dos Santos closed his way with the Águilas del América without pain or glory, where he only scored four goals in 39 official matches with the team in four tournaments.

