Liga MX: Giovani Dos Santos says goodbye to Club América Heading to Rayados de Monterrey?

The Eagles of Club América thanked the Mexican midfielder, Giovani Dos Santos, after two unsuccessful seasons as a Azulcrema player in his first adventure in the MX LeagueTherefore, the FC Barcelona youth squad was left as a free agent to go ‘free’ to any club that is interested in his services.

Following the official announcement of his departure from America, Giovani Dos Santos He published a brief message of gratitude to the cream club, the same one of which he has confessed a fan ‘at heart’, which is why he signed two summers ago with the team where his father played.

With an image celebrating one of his four goals with the Americanista jersey, Giovani Dos Santos wrote a brief but concise message of thanks for América, wishing them the best of success.

“Thank you very much Americanist Family !! I always carry them in my heart. I wish you the best of success, ”wrote Gio.

Giovani’s tweet drew attention for the only comment that could be read as a reaction, since one of the users who is allowed to comment on his publications, DJ Fabían Hernández, left him a clear wink as a Rayados de Monterrey fan, assuring him that it would be well received in La Pandilla.

Would Giovani Dos Santos be a reinforcement for Monterrey?

Although it was only a wink from a fan of La Pandilla, since the last transfer market the possibility of Dos Santos joining Rayados de Monterrey has been handled due to his close relationship with Javier Aguirre, coach of the regios.

At the age of 32, Giovani would go free to the Rayados del Monterrey, the city where he was born, and another of the teams where Zizinho, his father, played.

