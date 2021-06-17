Liga MX: Giovani Dos Santos receives dart from David Faitelson after leaving Club América

The midfielder Giovani Dos Santos lives the worst stage of his professional football career, after making it known that he will no longer continue defending the colors of the Eagles of America in the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Still without a definite direction for next season, the 32-year-old Mexican offensive has received a forceful message from the member of the program ‘Futbol Picante’ David faitelson on social media.

Read also: Club América: Fernando Madrigal launches a petition to the fans after his arrival at Las Águilas

Through Twitter, the commentator, critic and journalist of ESPN affirmed that the career of the midfielder Giovani Dos Santos has not been a failure but a waste on the part of the now former Azulcrema element.

Giovanni Dos Santos’ career cannot be considered a failure, but it can be considered a waste. And not saying it, is as much as disrespecting his great conditions as a footballer that, unfortunately, he could not or has not been able to fully develop … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) June 16, 2021

“Giovanni Dos Santos’s career cannot be considered a failure, but it can be considered a waste. And not to say it, it is as much as disrespecting his great conditions as a footballer that, unfortunately, he could not or has not been able to fully develop …” , wrote.

It should be noted that midfielder Giovani Dos Santos continues to seek the opportunity to sign with a Liga MX team, heading to the Apertura 2021 tournament after becoming a free player.

Read also: Club América: Fans ask Santiago Solari for the ‘signing’ of Sergio Ramos

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content