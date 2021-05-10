Liga MX: Gil Alcalá is an option to reinforce the Red Devils of Toluca

The goalkeeper of the Gallos del Querétaro, Gil Alcalá, would be in the sights of the Red Devils of Toluca for the next tournament, since apparently, the fate of Aflredo Saldívar would be far from the Choricero team.

Although there was talk of a possible arrival of Nicolás Vikonis to the Mexiquense team, according to Juan Carlos Cartagena, Gil Alcalá is also an option for the Devils.

“Attention with what I am going to tell you. Toluca, from the outset, it seemed that he was not looking for a goalkeeper, but Gil Alcalá does not enter into Querétaro’s plans. He is going to leave the Gallos Blancos team and belongs to the Xolos of Tijuana.” Said the journalist.

THE DESTINATION OF ALCALÁ! The tournament for Querétaro has ended after the defeat in the repechage. It is for the same reason that Gil Alcalá will have to report with Tijuana, since his loan in Gallos ends. Toluca sounds like a destination for a new loan.

Toluca is looking for a goalkeeper after the departure of Alfredo Talavera, since neither Luis García nor Pollo Saldívar have given the ‘width’ in the goal of Toluca.

Alcalá will have to report to Xolos, the team that owns his letter and it seems difficult for him to stay in the team, since they already have Jonathan Orozco to cover the goal.

