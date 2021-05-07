Liga MX: Gignac welcomes Florian Thauvin to Tigres and he responds

The UANL Tigers announced this day the hiring of the French player Florian Thauvin For the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League, former Olympique de Marseille player and world champion with France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, to which André-Pierre Gignac was quick to welcome him.

Through his official Twitter account, Gignac welcomed Florian Thauvin with a short and brief message with an image where you can see that they are talking about the arrival of his compatriot to Liga MX with the Tigres.

Read also: Tigres UANL: Players who would leave the team with the arrival of Florian Thauvin

“Welcome au @TigresOficial @FlorianThauvin.”

It should be noted that the Olympique Marsella figure will sign a five-year contract and would be earning about 6.02 million dollars, surpassing, precisely, his compatriot, as the player who will be the highest paid in Mexico.

This season with Olympique de Marseille Florian Thauvin, world champion with France in 2018, has scored eight goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions in the French League and the Champions League.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content